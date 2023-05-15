Parineeti Chopra announces engagement with Indian politician on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood's newest bride, actress Parineeti Chopra. The 34-year-old, who had previously been dodging questions about her courtship with Indian politician, Raghav Chadha, and refused to comment on the rumors, broke the internet with her latest Instagram post featuring a carousel of the couple's engagement pictures.

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl famed actress started a new chapter of her life with Chadha, in Delhi on Saturday.

It is imperative to note that this is the first official confirmation coming from the couple after weeks of speculations by the paparazzi.

"Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!" captioned the Ishaqzaade famed diva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The post received more than 3 million likes on Instagram.

The engagement ceremony was attended by a number of high-profile celebrities all in attendance to wish the couple a happy life ahead

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila, and Capsule Gill.