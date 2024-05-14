PAKvIRE: Pakistan lock eyes on trophy in exciting series decider against Ireland today

DUBLIN – Confident Pakistan and in-form Ireland will battle it out in what promises to be a thrilling finale with the series on the line in the third and final T20 at Dublin on Tuesday.

Men in Green need to push hard as they face fully prepared Ireland cricket today in the final game, with hosts and visitors looking to gain momentum with less than a month before much-anticipated World Cup 2024.

After losing the series opener, Babar Azam XI bounced back with 7-wicket win in the second match, courtesy of both batters and pacers.

The final match is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, and is crucial for both teams as they look to build momentum ahead of main event.

Despite Pakistan's strong bowling attack, the visitors struggled to contain Ireland's batting lineup in this series.

After the Ireland series, Pakistan will tour England for a four-match T20I series before both teams head to the USA for the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan will start their campaign against the United States in Dallas on June 6, with a highly anticipated match against India on June 9 in NYC.

Pakistan vs Ireland Squds

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Ben White, Graham Hume, Craig Young







