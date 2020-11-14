LIVE – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Ifitikhar addressing a press conference

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Ifitikhar are addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented a dossier contained India's state-sponsored terrorism being carried out in Pakistan on Saturday.

ISPR holds the mutual press conference with Pakistan’s top diplomat one day after the skirmishes between Pakistan and India at LoC. Causalities of Indian army troops were also reported by the Indian media.

FM shared a dossier exposing India’s plans against Pakistan.

While speaking at the press conference, FM Qureshi said, Today we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and international community through this dossier and I am presenting it today. Pakistan’s silence is not in the interest of regional peace anymore. India has planned to destabilize Pakistan and the true face of the world’s biggest democracy is unveiled.

You are seeing that it’s their pattern that they are constantly carrying out ceasefire violations," said Qureshi. He added that the dossier has many details but some things are missing and will be used at the "time of need". India is continuously committing ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), revealing its fascist mindset. Pakistan condemns the ceasefire violations.

“Pakistan fought against terrorism and succeeded but India could not digest its success.”

Qureshi while addressing the Indian fascism , he said after the 9/11 attack, the world observes that Pakistan had become a frontline state and we paid a big price for it. From 2001 to 2020, at least 19,130 terror attacks were reported in Pakistan in which over 25,000 people were martyred, including 9,000 law enforcement agencies personnel and civilians.

“We even incurred financial losses worth $126 billion,” he remarked. “We can’t even talk about the lost economic opportunities because they can’t be calculated.”