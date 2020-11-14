Main suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case killed by accomplice
Share
KASHMORE – The main suspect in the Kashmore gang-rape incident was killed on Friday by his co-accused in an alleged encounter near the Sindh-Balochistan border, said police.
The main culprit named Rafiq Malik was taken by the police to point out the hideout the accomplice in the jurisdiction of Bakhshapur Police Station when the incident happened.
According to police, co-accused Khairullah Bugit launched firing on police when Rafiq Malik received bullet and died while he was being shifted to hospital.
The main suspect was arrested a day earlier after a woman alleged him of gang-raping her and her four-year-old daughter.
The woman told police she had been allured by the suspects with a promise of the job.
She added that her daughter had been held hostage by the suspects. The victim in the complaint said that she was later released by, telling her to bring them another woman from Karachi to get back her daughter.
Taking action on the complaint, the police set a trap and arrested Rafiq without any resistance.
- Main suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case killed by accomplice12:08 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
- SIBF 2020: Love has an expiry date, says India’s top-selling ...11:04 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Books on easy cook huge attraction at SIBF 202011:00 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Justice Qaiser Rasheed takes acting charge as PHC CJ10:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Hero cop risks daughter’s life to arrest Kashmore gang-rape suspects09:44 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
- 'Emily in Paris' renewed for season 2 at Netflix03:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Biden’s granddaughter trolls Trump on TikTok02:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Veena Malik served with 500 million defamation notice by ex-husband02:06 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020