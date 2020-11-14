Main suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case killed by accomplice
Wusatullah Khan
12:08 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Main suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case killed by accomplice
KASHMORE – The main suspect in the Kashmore gang-rape incident was killed on Friday by his co-accused in an alleged encounter near the Sindh-Balochistan border, said police. 

The main culprit named Rafiq Malik was taken by the police to point out the hideout the accomplice in the jurisdiction of Bakhshapur Police Station when the incident happened. 

According to police, co-accused Khairullah Bugit launched firing on police when Rafiq Malik received bullet and died while he was being shifted to hospital. 

The main suspect was arrested a day earlier after a woman alleged him of gang-raping her and her four-year-old daughter. 

The woman told police she had been allured by the suspects with a promise of the job. 

She added that her daughter had been held hostage by the suspects. The victim in the complaint said that she was later released by, telling her to bring them another woman from Karachi to get back her daughter.

Taking action on the complaint, the police set a trap and arrested Rafiq without any resistance. 

