PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – Live Streaming
02:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – Karachi Kings captain win the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Pakistan Super League is all set to begin today with Multan Sultans facing Karachi Kings here at National Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 pm.

Earlier on March 17, the PSL event had halted in wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Team Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Alex Hales (England), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell (South Africa)

Team Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Joe Denly (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Famous cricketer Shahid Afridi tweets as he is really excited for the PSL layoff, he also mentioned staying safe amid current pandemic.

Live streaming will be available soon...

