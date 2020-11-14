PSL 2020 — Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to ball first against Peshawar Zalmi
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 32nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 being played at National Stadium, Karachi.
The loser of the Eliminator-II will be eliminated while the winner will face off Multan Sultans to get place in the final match.
Let's goooooo! @lahoreqalandars have won the toss & elected to field! #PZvLQ #PhirSeTayyarHain #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/06sNauwrl2— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 14, 2020
Earlier today, Karachi Kings has set berth in the final by defeating Multan Sultan in super over after the match of the Eliminator-I ended in tie.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Mohammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilber Hussain
Peshawar Zalmi: Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali. Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Hardus Viljoen, Wahab Riaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Irfan, Saqib Mahmood, Rahat Ali
