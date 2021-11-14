Noor Mukadam case: Another CCTV clip of victim’s attempt to flee before murder surfaces
Web Desk
10:46 AM | 14 Nov, 2021
Noor Mukadam case: Another CCTV clip of victim’s attempt to flee before murder surfaces
Share

ISLAMABAD – In a recent development in the murder case of the daughter of Pakistan’s ex-diplomat, another CCTV footage of the victim surfaced in which she can be seen attempting to flee before her gruesome murder.

In the CCTV footage, the slain could be seen running towards the main entrance barefoot in a bid to flee however, she was confined as the gate was closed by Zahir Jaffer’s staffer.

Noor entered the residence on July 18, 2021, at 10:19 pm, and late they both left the premises at 2:39 pm on July 19 with their belongings.

The victim, in a later attempt, runs toward the main entrance while the watchman again stopped her to escape. On July 19, the duo was spotted getting out in a car while a day later Noor was spotted jumping out of the window to escape confinement while the watchman and gardener, closes the door before the culprit grabs her.

Jaffer could also be seen locking Noor in a cabin built inside the residence and then opening it and snatching the victim’s mobile phone. 

Reports quoting police officials said the accused then tortured Noor in the room before brutally murdering the latter.

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of ... 03:42 PM | 3 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A Sessions court earlier today forcibly removed Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam ...

Zahir Zakir Jaffer was earlier arrested under Section 302 on the complaint of the victim's father. It was earlier revealed that the two had an argument on July 20 over Noor's refusal to marry Zahir.

Reports citing interim challan said the Zahir confessed to killing Noor after she refused to marry him while the DNA report also showed the victim was raped before being killed.

Noor Mukadam had offered herself for ‘the ... 10:27 AM | 15 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, confessed to the ‘crime’ ...

More From This Category
Stage actor Sheeza Butt escapes murder bid in ...
02:18 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Pakistan allows two Afghan airlines to operate ...
01:49 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Afghan FM Muttaqi says Taliban mediating between ...
12:57 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Sialkot woman commits suicide over husband’s ...
11:33 AM | 14 Nov, 2021
4 including son of senior journalist arrested for ...
12:21 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 263 new infections, ...
10:18 AM | 14 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul's Turgut Alp overwhelmed with the ‘amount of love’ received in Pakistan
11:21 PM | 13 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr