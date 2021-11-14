Noor Mukadam case: Another CCTV clip of victim’s attempt to flee before murder surfaces

ISLAMABAD – In a recent development in the murder case of the daughter of Pakistan’s ex-diplomat, another CCTV footage of the victim surfaced in which she can be seen attempting to flee before her gruesome murder.

In the CCTV footage, the slain could be seen running towards the main entrance barefoot in a bid to flee however, she was confined as the gate was closed by Zahir Jaffer’s staffer.

Noor entered the residence on July 18, 2021, at 10:19 pm, and late they both left the premises at 2:39 pm on July 19 with their belongings.

Extremely dreadful and disturbing video broke my heart.

No one helped her

ZahirJaffar Killed #NoorMukadam but all the staff and servants are equally responsible for her murder.



pic.twitter.com/2IO2oxvmHy — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) November 13, 2021

The victim, in a later attempt, runs toward the main entrance while the watchman again stopped her to escape. On July 19, the duo was spotted getting out in a car while a day later Noor was spotted jumping out of the window to escape confinement while the watchman and gardener, closes the door before the culprit grabs her.

Jaffer could also be seen locking Noor in a cabin built inside the residence and then opening it and snatching the victim’s mobile phone.

Reports quoting police officials said the accused then tortured Noor in the room before brutally murdering the latter.

Zahir Zakir Jaffer was earlier arrested under Section 302 on the complaint of the victim's father. It was earlier revealed that the two had an argument on July 20 over Noor's refusal to marry Zahir.

Reports citing interim challan said the Zahir confessed to killing Noor after she refused to marry him while the DNA report also showed the victim was raped before being killed.