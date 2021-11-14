Polish woman, 83, travels to Pakistan to marry 28-year-old auto mechanic

HAFIZABAD – In another story of love beyond borders, a 83-year-old woman travelled all the way from the Central European country of Poland to meet her 28-year-old lover in Pakistan.

According to the local media reports, 83-year-old Broma from Poland reached Hafizabad, a town located in Central Punjab, and married 28-year-old auto mechanic Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem.

The groom, while speaking to a local news outlet, said he first interacted with Broma around six years ago and their friendship turned into a loving relationship over the years.

The duo never met in these years and ended up getting hitched in a traditional ceremony in Pakistan. The groom said he feels lucky as the bride embraced Islam to marry him.

The bride, who donned a traditional dress and also wore make-up and henna on her hands, was also paid Haq Mehar – an obligatory payment under Islamic law and customs.

A picture of the couple after marriage showed the woman in bright red attire holding the hands of her Pakistani husband.

Siblings of the newlywed told the media that the whole family was over the moon for Nadeem’s wedding. They also revealed that he was earlier supposed to tie the knot with his cousin but he fell in love with the 83-year-old Polish national.