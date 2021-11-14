Sharjah Book Authority, Emirates Writers Union announce literary celebrations

SHARJAH - The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Emirates Writers Union (EWU) to organize literary events and launch cultural initiatives over the course of one year to enrich the knowledge of the Emirati community through poetry recital evenings, literary and cultural seminars, and forums.

This partnership, which came into effect during SIBF 2021, aligns with the UAE’s Year of the 50th celebrations to mark the nation’s remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman, SBA, commented: “Following on the far-sighted vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, SBA continues to collaborate with various institutions and authorities to support the country’s cultural journey. We laud the leading efforts of EWU in launching initiatives to strengthen the cultural movement in the UAE, which has been shaped and transformed over the past 50 years to become an integral element of the country’s identity.”

The SBA Chairman added: “Both parties share a common vision; most notably, to nurture a culture of reading and knowledge amongst the younger generations and to equip them with the necessary tools and skills to realise their country’s ambitions.”

For his part, Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, EWU, said: “This partnership will streamline our joint efforts over the course of one year and will lead to the unveiling of exceptional events and initiatives that will further enrich the already vibrant literary and cultural scene.”

He added: “SBA has demonstrated its leadership in steering the UAE’s cultural movement to promote the power of the written word. This is evident in its various initiatives including the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) and numerous other projects, all of which complement our vision to strengthen and advance the nation’s cultural progress.”