FC soldier martyred, two injured in cross-border attack from Afghanistan
CHAMAN – A Frontier Corps soldier embraced martyrdom and two more sustained injuries on Sunday in the midst of a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on Balochistan's Chaman district.
Afghan security officials allegedly opened fire on the FC personnel while they were deployed on duty on the Pakistani side of the Bab-e-Dosti near Chaman, as per Levies officials.
As a result of the attack, one FC trooper was martyred while two were injured due to bullets shot at them during the exchange of fire between security officials of the two countries.
Following the incident, the Pakistani authorities contacted the Afghan government for a ceasefire in the area. Meanwhile, Bab-e-Dosti has been closed for all kinds of trade and pedestrians' movement.
A flag meeting between the officials of the two countries was held during which Pakistani authorities clarified that the friendship gate will remain closed until the attackers are not handed over to them.
The Afghan authorities, however, were of the view that the unidentified terrorists in the guise of Taliban attacked the security personnel in Pakistan.
