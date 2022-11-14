Footage of Imran Khan's wounds from Wazirabad attack released
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Footage of Imran Khan's wounds from Wazirabad attack released
Source: PTI
Share

LAHORE – Doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital conducted a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore at his residence in Zaman Park.

The footage of his injuries, which has been released for the first time since the incident that took place on November 3, shows the PTI chief has three wounds on his right leg. He also has two wounds on the thigh and one wound near the knee.

Taking to the Twitter, PTI Lahore chapter shared the footage to the public.

After examining the wounds, the doctors applied a new bandage. The doctors will continue his medical examination in the coming days as well. The wounds are deep and have not healed yet.

PTI moves Supreme Court for FIR against three ... 12:32 PM | 14 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the country’s top court for the ...

More From This Category
Twitter halts blue-tick subscription service as ...
02:21 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
PTI moves Supreme Court for FIR against three ...
12:32 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ...
12:06 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Pakistan Railways increases fares to cut losses
11:32 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz returns home after attending London ...
11:06 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
First winter rain brings mercury down in Lahore, ...
10:44 AM | 14 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza expresses her admiration for Imran Khan
03:20 PM | 14 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr