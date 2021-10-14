BISE Rawalpindi to announce Intermediate 2021 results today
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce the result of the HSSC examination, Intermediate Part I and II (Annual), on October 14 today.
The candidates can check the results here at 5 pm today.
On the other hand, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Intermediate Part I & II (Annual) Examination 2021 today.
On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Cabinet approved the policy of awarding passing marks to the students.
Officials had approved the grace marks policy through circulation summary.
