Girl gang-raped after being lured to fake job offer on M4 motorway Gojra

LAHORE – A girl was gang-raped after being lured to a fake job interview on M-4 Motorway Gojra, it emerged on Thursday.

Quoting police officials, the local media said an eighteen-year-old girl, who hailed from Toba Tek Singh, was sexually assaulted by three men in a car on M-4 Motorway.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s aunt, which stated that her niece got a message from a woman in which she was informed about a job at a boutique in Gojra and when the girl reached at the mentioned spot, the culprits took her in a car with them and raped her on the motorway.

The gang then threw her near Faisalabad Interchange and fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Punjab Police told the media that the prime suspect of the heinous incident has been arrested. Multiple raids were being carried out to arrest the other rapists, he said.

Law enforcers said the medical checkup has been done at a local hospital while a DNA test will be conducted shortly.

Earlier in September last year, a woman was gang-raped during a robbery bid near the Gujjarpura motorway. The victim was traveling with her children in a car when the vehicle stalled due to lack of petrol. Later, a court sentenced two men to death for a rape which triggered public outrage.