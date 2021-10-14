Indians go gaga as video of a Pakistani romantic couple goes viral

A video of Lahore-based content creator Bilal Khan, surprising his better half with a rose, is going viral on the internet and the Indian fans are going gaga over it.

The caring husband appears to have returned after doing groceries in the clip that is doing rounds across the border. Khan calls his wife, Duaa Siddiqui, outside their home.

He then surprised Duaa with a red rose. The wife then smiles with blushing and says, Keema chada hua hai chule pe aur inki mohabatein hi khatam nei ho rahi hai. Kele do uthake.

Khan shared the video on his official Instagram on September 23. “Life after marriage, love you so much wifey”, he captioned the clip that has garnered thousands of views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Khan (@bilalkhan228)

The clip that racked up millions of views in Pakistan has now been shared by Indian news outlets as netizens across the border are also swooning over the adorable couple.

Here's what the Indian fans said: