Punjab boards to announce inter results today
Web Desk
12:15 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
Punjab boards to announce inter results today
All education boards in Punjab will announce results of the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2021 today (Thursday) at 5pm in line with the promotion policy.

The results would be available on the respective board's website after the result announcement ceremonies at each board's office.

Sources say the Punjab government had sought cabinet members' approval through a circular and the process was almost complete.

They added that the BISEs would announce the results as soon as the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) gets approval from the relevant authorities.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

