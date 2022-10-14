Hira Mani and Shazia Manzoor win hearts with latest video
Share
Legendary singer Shazia Manzoor is currently enjoying her life in America. The famous Punjabi singer also hosts concerts in different states.
While her TikTok videos are telling us she is pulling some great crowds in America, it seems fellow Lollywood diva Hira Mani is also her fan and loves to sing with her.
Taking to Instagram, Hira and Shazia shared an adorable video where they gave a glimpse of their super cool carpool karaoke as they sing the popular Indian song Desi Boyz.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Mani was last seen in Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and will be seen in Aik Anaar Do Beemar.
Hira Mani and Rahim Pardesi's new song 'Mera ... 08:35 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
The Pakistani music industry thrives on new talent, which mesmerises music lovers every day. A popular band, Soch, ...
-
- Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as they drop a hint about ...11:39 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
- Humaima Malick reveals some facts about The Legend of Maula Jatt10:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022