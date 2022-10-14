Hira Mani and Shazia Manzoor win hearts with latest video

Legendary singer Shazia Manzoor is currently enjoying her life in America. The famous Punjabi singer also hosts concerts in different states.

While her TikTok videos are telling us she is pulling some great crowds in America, it seems fellow Lollywood diva Hira Mani is also her fan and loves to sing with her.

Taking to Instagram, Hira and Shazia shared an adorable video where they gave a glimpse of their super cool carpool karaoke as they sing the popular Indian song Desi Boyz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

On the work front, Mani was last seen in Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and will be seen in Aik Anaar Do Beemar.