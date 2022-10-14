Sana Fakhar ends 14-year-marriage with Fakhar Jaffri
Pakistani actor Sana Fakhar on Thursday announced she has ended her 14-year marriage to Fakhar Imam Jaffri.
In an Instagram post, the 43-year-old said: "It’s heartbreaking but I strongly believe that God has better plans for both of us.”
“Breakups hurt but some times breaking a relationship is so much mandatory to save yourself to break so much,” she wrote.
“With all the respect me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take a separate path.
Fakhar Jaffri and Sana Fakhar got married in 2008. They have two kids together.
Sana appeared in Bay Dardi, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan and Teri Rah Main.
Sana Fakhar’s pics with husband set social ... 12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar has been under public scrutiny after posting pictures with her husband. The photographs she ...
