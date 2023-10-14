ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India match in Ahmedabad today

Pakistan will play India in the 12th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today (Saturday).

On Saturday, Ahmedabad will be the epicentre of the world cricket, with 132,000 people - a decent chunk being celebrities, industrialists, politicians, friends of politicians and of course cricket administrators - congregating at what they say is the world's biggest cricket stadium to witness the match.

Pakistani Squad:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali/Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

Indian Squad:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj