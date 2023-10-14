  

Pack your bags: Sri Lanka is introducing free of cost visa for these 5 countries

12:27 AM | 14 Oct, 2023
Pack your bags: Sri Lanka is introducing free of cost visa for these 5 countries

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka is set to waive visa fees for tourists from five nations who are regular visitors to the island, announced Minister of Tourism and Lands, Harin Fernando.

The decision comes after Fernando, along with Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles, submitted a Cabinet proposal for approval which is likely to be approved.

According to the plan, tourists from China, Russia, India, Thailand, and Indonesia will no longer be required to pay for visas to enter Sri Lanka, Dailymirror reported.

While they will still need to obtain visas for security reasons, no fee will be charged from the interested applicants. The aim behind this move is to boost tourism from these countries and work towards the goal of attracting five million tourists annually in the years ahead. 

Sri Lanka, an island nation in South Asia, boasts a diverse geography that ranges from pristine beaches along its extensive coastline to lush rainforests and picturesque mountains in the central region.

With a population of over 21 million people, Sri Lanka is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions. The country has become an increasingly popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the globe.

In recent years, Sri Lanka has welcomed millions of tourists annually, showcasing its rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality.

Travelers are drawn to its UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the ancient city of Sigiriya, known for its iconic rock fortress, and the sacred city of Kandy, home to the Temple of the Tooth Relic.

The coastal city of Galle exudes colonial charm with its well-preserved Dutch fort, while the idyllic beaches of Mirissa and Unawatuna offer relaxation and water sports. For nature enthusiasts, the lush tea plantations of Nuwara Eliya and the untamed wilderness of Yala National Park provide captivating experiences.

Sri Lanka's teeming wildlife, including leopards, elephants, and a variety of bird species, adds an extra layer of enchantment to its natural wonders. With its rich tapestry of experiences, Sri Lanka continues to captivate the hearts of travelers seeking a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.

