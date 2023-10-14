UK to launch Electronic Travel Authorisation for Qatari citizens

LONDON - The United Kingdom is testing a new travel authorization requirement called the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for visitors from Qatar.

The ETA is scheduled to launch on October 25 in a trial phase for Qatari nationals, who will officially need this authorization to travel to the UK starting from November 15.

This move is aimed at bolstering security and border control measures and following the trial with Qatar, the UK intends to extend this scheme to other Gulf states.

As per the details available, nationals from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will be required to obtain an ETA from February 22, 2024.

Although complete details are yet to be unveiled about the travel authorisation, once fully operational, those needing an ETA will be permitted to stay in the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker visa concession and can also transit through the country.

While the exact cost is yet to be announced, the ETA is expected to be more affordable than a standard visa, though it must not be confused with a visa.

Meanwhile, well-placed EU sources have confirmed that the European Union has postponed the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) system despite earlier claims that the ETIAS would become operational by mid-2024.

It has now been confirmed, though unofficially by an EU official, that the go-live date for ETIAS has now been delayed to May 2025.

'As a result, the implementation of the ETIAS has been rescheduled to May 2025, with the possibility of further postponement,' said an official.

The Entry/Exit System (EES) constitutes yet another facet of the EU's border security apparatus. This automated IT system is designed to record the movements of travelers from non-EU countries whenever they traverse an external EU border. Its implementation has experienced a series of delays in parallel with the ETIAS; both systems are deeply linked though the Entry/Exit can function properly without the ETIAS, but it is impossible for the latter to become operational without the EES.

Anitta Hipper, the EU Commission’s Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Migration and Internal Security, had previously confirmed that the ETIAS cannot become effective without the EES.

Moreover, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed the delay of the ETIAS rollout. As per their statement, the introduction of ETIAS is now slated for 2025, although a specific timeframe within that year has not been specified.

The EU Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, however, does not give an exact date for the ETIAS implementation yet.

It bears mentioning that ETIAS is not a visa apparently and merely requires a quick online application but it contains data like biographical information, travel plans and travel history, as well as other security questions.