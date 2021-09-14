'Fake News' – NCOC trashes rumours about schools closure till Sep 30
Web Desk
10:34 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
'Fake News' – NCOC trashes rumours about schools closure till Sep 30
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) has denied rumours of closing schools till September 30 and termed it as ‘fake news’.

In a tweet on its official handle, the country’s top monitoring body negated the closure of all public and private schools till September 30. "Education institutions in selected districts of Punjab, KP and ICT are closed till 15th Sep 21. Decision on Review will be communicated through official channels", it said.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government had closed all public and private schools till September 15 across the province in wake of the recent surge in new Covid cases.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas made the announcement and had appealed to the public to stay at home and adhere to the government SOPs.

Covid-19: NCOC extends schools closure, other ... 11:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday announced to extend the closure of education ...

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre has started vaccinating adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years amid a mass vaccination drive. The younger people will be given Pfizer vaccine and the facility will be free of cost.

Children in this age group are therefore advised to visit vaccination centres along with their Form B from the National Database and Registration Authority.

Pakistan decides to promote all students of grade ... 08:04 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The government on Monday decided to promote the students of grade 10 and 12 to next classes, local ...

