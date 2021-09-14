Govt announces reopening of schools from Sep 16
Web Desk
11:53 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body chief Asad Umar Tuesday announced to reopen all educational institutions from September 16 with the 50 percent attendance policy.

Speaking in a presser in Islamabad, the federal minister said the COVID positivity ratio dropped in 18 districts across Pakistan. Strict restrictions will remain imposed in six districts, he added.

More to follow…

