Govt announces reopening of schools from Sep 16
11:53 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body chief Asad Umar Tuesday announced to reopen all educational institutions from September 16 with the 50 percent attendance policy.
Speaking in a presser in Islamabad, the federal minister said the COVID positivity ratio dropped in 18 districts across Pakistan. Strict restrictions will remain imposed in six districts, he added.
More to follow…
