Karachi's wanted target killer commits suicide amid fear of getting caught
KARACHI - A man who shot himself dead in Sindh capital has turned out to be a target killer who ends life amid fear of getting caught by law enforcers.
Reports quoting Karachi police officials cited that Shaheen Buhari, a wanted target killer on Tuesday committed suicide in Karachi.
SSP West Sohai Aziz told a news outlet that investigating officer has recovered a hand weapon along with a letter written by the deceased man. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Mansoor Nagar.
Bihari mentioned that he committed suicide in wake of police raids while his accomplice, Asif Bhaya, was also apprehended by law enforcement agencies in provincial capital.
Meanwhile, police officials added that Bihari along with his accomplice killed ASI Akram Khan on August 28.
The deceased man urged authorities not to disturb his family after his death while cops are investigating the matter from all angles, per reports.
Earlier this month, an alleged dacoit in Gujranwala had committed suicide after fearing arrest. The man shot himself with a pistol and ended his life during a police raid.
