Sindh govt. arranges airlift for legendary comedian Umer Sharif
Web Desk
09:57 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
Sindh govt. arranges airlift for legendary comedian Umer Sharif
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan’s legendary comedian Actor is all set to travel to the US as the Sindh government has arranged an air ambulance for the 66-year-old who is in a critical condition and is not showing signs of improvement despite continued treatment in Pakistan.

Reports quoting sources said the provincial and federal authorities have assured to arrange an air ambulance for ailing comedian besides getting a medical visa at the earliest.

On Monday, PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill said that the PM’s Office has sent the visa details of Sharif to the concerned embassy so that he could fly abroad for treatment.

“Insha Allah, Sharif will be issued a visa soon”, he wrote on Twitter adding that “we are in contact with Umer's family and is extending all possible cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Sharif’s son commended the efforts of US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson while the wife of Zameen Aasmaan actor said she received a call from the PM office that efforts were being made to grant a visa and make other arrangements to shift ailing comedian.

She also mentioned that arrangements have been made for Umer’s treatment at George Washington University Hospital in the US, adding that the only thing they need is an air ambulance and visa as soon as possible.

Reports cited that Sharif will have to undergo open-heart surgery if he cannot shift to the US [for treatment]. The comedian’s family also appealed to the nation to pray for his early recovery.

A clip of the comedian seeking help from Prime Minister Imran Khan for his treatment had gone viral on social media.

Reema Khan’s husband Dr Tariq to treat comedy ... 12:53 PM | 12 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – Celebrated Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif, who appealed to PM Imran Khan for urgent medical treatment ...

Earlier, in Karachi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also visited Umer Sharif at a private hospital.

Indian singer Daler Mehndi requests PM Imran to ... 06:16 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him go abroad urgently for his medical ...

More From This Category
PIA inducts two new Airbus 320 into its fleet
12:07 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Govt announces reopening of schools from Sep 16
11:53 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
US to assess its ties with Pakistan over ...
11:14 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
'Fake News' – NCOC trashes rumours about ...
10:34 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest daily cases in ...
09:04 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
COAS Bajwa visits Karachi Corps, emphasises to ...
10:58 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sindh govt. arranges airlift for legendary comedian Umer Sharif
09:57 AM | 14 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr