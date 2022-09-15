Shagufta Ejaz shares another rib-tickling video
One of the finest actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry Shagufta Ejaz is also an effervescent lady who knows when to bring out her inner-child energy.
The Ghar Jamai actress recently shared a hilarious video that went viral not only for its content but also for Ejaz's spot-on acting.
The Jalebi actress posted the video on TikTok that managed to garner 168K+ likes. The imitation antics of the Bebasi star had netizens in fits of laughter.
@shaguftaejazofficial_ Obedience on peak #foryou #fyp #foryourpage #shaguftaejaz #tiktok ♬ original sound - mr_perfect
On the work front, Ejaz was last seen in Mushkil and Chaudhry and Sons. Ejaz also won the Best Supporting Actress at Hum Awards for Mere Qatil Mere Dildar.
