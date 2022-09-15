Shagufta Ejaz shares another rib-tickling video

Noor Fatima
11:39 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Shagufta Ejaz shares another rib-tickling video
Source: Shagufta Ejaz (Instagram)
One of the finest actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry Shagufta Ejaz is also an effervescent lady who knows when to bring out her inner-child energy.

The Ghar Jamai actress recently shared a hilarious video that went viral not only for its content but also for Ejaz's spot-on acting.

The Jalebi actress posted the video on TikTok that managed to garner 168K+ likes. The imitation antics of the Bebasi star had netizens in fits of laughter.

@shaguftaejazofficial_ Obedience on peak #foryou #fyp #foryourpage #shaguftaejaz #tiktok ♬ original sound - mr_perfect

On the work front, Ejaz was last seen in Mushkil and Chaudhry and Sons. Ejaz also won the Best Supporting Actress at Hum Awards for Mere Qatil Mere Dildar.

Firdous Jamal clears the air about controversial statement regarding Mahira Khan
10:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2022

