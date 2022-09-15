Shagufta Ejaz shares another rib-tickling video

One of the finest actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry Shagufta Ejaz is also an effervescent lady who knows when to bring out her inner-child energy.

The Ghar Jamai actress recently shared a hilarious video that went viral not only for its content but also for Ejaz's spot-on acting.

The Jalebi actress posted the video on TikTok that managed to garner 168K+ likes. The imitation antics of the Bebasi star had netizens in fits of laughter.

On the work front, Ejaz was last seen in Mushkil and Chaudhry and Sons. Ejaz also won the Best Supporting Actress at Hum Awards for Mere Qatil Mere Dildar.

