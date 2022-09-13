Shoaib Malik tells how wife Sania Mirza reacted to 'bold' photoshoot with Ayesha Omar
11:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Shoaib Malik tells how wife Sania Mirza reacted to 'bold' photoshoot with Ayesha Omar
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Star Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik says he has learnt a lot from gorgeous model and actress Ayesha Omar.

Recallng his bold photoshoot with Ayesha last year, Malik cleverly avoided the question from the host of a Pakistani TV show about how his tennis star wife Sania Mirza reacted to the ‘controversial’ photoshoot.

Instead of answering the question, he simply asked the woman co-host of the show, “What would your reaction be if your husband had done it?”

On this, she quickly replied that she was unmarried.

Malik said similarly his wife did not react; she behaved as if she does not exist.

When asked if the media created a lot of hype about the photoshoot, Malik said one should keep trying new things in life.

“I am a cricketer, modelling is not my field. I am new and Ayesha helped me a lot in this,” he said, adding that he enjoyed the photoshoot very much.

