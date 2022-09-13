Shoaib Malik tells how wife Sania Mirza reacted to 'bold' photoshoot with Ayesha Omar
Share
Star Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik says he has learnt a lot from gorgeous model and actress Ayesha Omar.
Recallng his bold photoshoot with Ayesha last year, Malik cleverly avoided the question from the host of a Pakistani TV show about how his tennis star wife Sania Mirza reacted to the ‘controversial’ photoshoot.
Instead of answering the question, he simply asked the woman co-host of the show, “What would your reaction be if your husband had done it?”
On this, she quickly replied that she was unmarried.
Malik said similarly his wife did not react; she behaved as if she does not exist.
When asked if the media created a lot of hype about the photoshoot, Malik said one should keep trying new things in life.
“I am a cricketer, modelling is not my field. I am new and Ayesha helped me a lot in this,” he said, adding that he enjoyed the photoshoot very much.
- Imran Khan appears before JIT to record statement in terror case01:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- LHC admits for hearing Maryam Nawaz’s passport plea, issues notice ...12:42 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
-
- ‘Important partner’ – US rejects India’s protest over ...10:54 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani cricketer suspended over graft allegations10:04 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Shoaib Malik tells how wife Sania Mirza reacted to 'bold' photoshoot ...11:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
- ‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming ...10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
- With icecream in one hand, Aymen Saleem says goodbye to summers10:21 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022