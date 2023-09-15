Search

Campaign against power theft: Rs1 billion recovered, hundreds detained

12:26 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

The crackdown on electricity theft is getting tougher nationwide, according to the caretaker administration, which claimed to have detained close to 500 people and recovered more than Rs950 million from power thieves.

Rashid Langrial, Secretary of the Power Division, said on Thursday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, "Will cross first billion recovery mark today, although all nuts and bolts of the anti-theft campaign are still not fully in place."

According to the information provided by Langrial, the total amount recovered increased from Rs14 million on September 7 to Rs951 million on September 14. Around 490 people have been detained overall.

On the other hand, meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power applauded the Power Division for taking swift action against the line losses and electricity theft in different DISCOs.

Additional Secretary for Power Division Arshad Majid said that approximately Rs1 billion recovery had been made in the last few days and the Power Division had reshuffled the officers of various DISCOs to increase efficiency.

Saifullah Abro said the Power Division also reshuffled CEOs of DISCOs and BoDs who were allegedly involved in malpractices.

Electricity bills: Relief for power consumers using up to 200 units from late surcharge

