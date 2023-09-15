Hira Mani's US concert draws reaction from fans

Lollywood sensation Hira Mani's rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric, thanks to her unparalleled acting prowess, infectious personality and trendsetting fashion sense.
In recent times, this multifaceted artist has ventured beyond acting, making a foray into the world of music. Her musical journey commenced in 2020 with the release of her debut single, a milestone that paved the way for electrifying live performances across the United States and around the globe.
However, Hira's career trajectory hasn't always been a smooth ascent. Last year, she faced public scrutiny following a stage performance that fell short of expectations. Nevertheless, displaying remarkable resilience, Hira persevered in the pursuit of her dreams.
Initially starting with a song for a music platform, she swiftly transitioned to delivering high-energy live shows across the United States and various international destinations. Her performances exude boundless enthusiasm, a fact underscored by her recent concert in the USA, where she once again dazzled the audience with her incredible talent.
Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of herself on the stage with the caption, "My first show in Virginia."
However, fans were not impressed with her singing.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-14/1694701448-9899.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-14/1694701453-8982.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-14/1694701456-2301.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-14/1694701459-1907.jpg
On the work front, Mani was recently seen in Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat and Aik Anaar Do Beemar.
