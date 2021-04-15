Nora Fatehi flaunts curves in latest video
Share
Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has flaunted her body curves during her latest video which is making rounds on the internet.
The bold and beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle and uploaded her new video. In the video, Nora can be seen flaunting her body curves. She posted the video with a caption, “Me BEFORE and AFTER my crush watches my Filmfare performance.”
Turning heads at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021, Fatehi’s style was on point as she infused old work glamour with her all-natural style statement.
Raising temperature at the lavish awards, the Dilbar star looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her greatest hits with her panache and effortless grace.
Nora Fatehi sets the dance floor on fire at ... 12:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous ...
-
- TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi asks supporters to end violent protests ...11:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Pemra bans media coverage of proscribed TLP10:59 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief welcomes US decision to pull troops from ...10:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan formally declared proscribed outfit09:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Mahira Khan shares love-filled birthday note for her makeup artist07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- ‘Salt Bae’ sued for $5 million for misusing artwork of himself06:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Hania Aamir sends kisses on Instagram as she hits 4 million followers04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021