Hamza Shahbaz or Pervaiz Elahi: Who will be the next CM Punjab?

Voting for the next provincial chief executive starts Saturday morning
LAHORE – Punjab Assembly is all set to vote for election of the new provincial chief executive tomorrow after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Usman Buzdar resigned last month.

Voting for the next Chief Minister's election will be held in the Punjab Assembly at 11:30am on Saturday.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Earlier, whose powers have been restored by the Lahore High Court (LHC), will chair the Assembly session to conduct the electoral process.

PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, who has secured the support of PTI's dissident lawmakers — the Jahangir Khan Tarin and Aleem Khan groups — are to go head to head in the race to become the next chief minister.

To be elected as chief minister, a candidate will need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. In the Punjab Assembly, the PTI has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.

