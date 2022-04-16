Hamza Shahbaz, Pervaiz Elahi in the race as voting for new CM Punjab today
Voting for the next provincial chief executive starts Saturday morning
LAHORE – Punjab Assembly is all set to vote for election of the new provincial chief executive today (Saturday) after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Usman Buzdar resigned last month.
Voting for the next Chief Minister's election will be held in the Punjab Assembly at 11:30am.
Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Earlier, whose powers have been restored by the Lahore High Court (LHC), will chair the Assembly session to conduct the electoral process.
PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, who has secured the support of PTI's dissident lawmakers — the Jahangir Khan Tarin and Aleem Khan groups — are to go head to head in the race to become the next chief minister.
To be elected as chief minister, a candidate will need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. In the Punjab Assembly, the PTI has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.
