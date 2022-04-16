Ruckus in Punjab Assembly as election for new CM today

ISLAMABAD – Lawmakers from PTI and its ally parties have created chaos in the Punjab Assembly as election for the new chief minister of the province is scheduled for today (Saturday).

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, whose powers have been restored by the Lahore High Court (LHC), was set to start the session at 11:30 am but it could not be begun due to ruckus in the provincial assembly.

Videos circulating on social media show PTI lawmakers, including women members, are tossing “lotay” in the air to slam defected members of the party.

Lotay Lotay in Punjab Assembly pic.twitter.com/qp8n07yahu — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) April 16, 2022

The noisy situation, according to reports, is being created to force the deputy speaker to delay the election for the new chief minister.

A video also shows PTI and PML-Q members attacked Mazari when he entered the Assembly to start the session. Reports said that the deputy speaker sustained minor injuries before he was evacuated from the assembly.

PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, who has secured the support of PTI's dissident lawmakers — the Jahangir Khan Tarin and Aleem Khan groups — are to go head to head in the race to become the next chief minister.

Hamza Shehbaz claimed that he has support of 203 lawmakers while Pervaiz Elahi said that 189 legislators will vote for him.

To be elected as chief minister, a candidate will need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. In the Punjab Assembly, the PTI has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.