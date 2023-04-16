Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy comment

Priyanka Chopra, an Indian film actress, recently expressed her excitement and congratulations to Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on social media after it was announced that Chinoy will be directing a new Star Wars film.

Chinoy will make history as the first woman and person of colour to helm a Star Wars movie, set after the events of 2019's Rise of Skywalker. Chopra celebrated this historic moment and the fact that Chinoy is also South Asian.

However, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took issue with Chopra referring to Chinoy as South Asian instead of specifically identifying her as Pakistani.

Siddiqui took to Twitter to "school" Chopra on this matter, stating that Chinoy is Pakistani first, much like how Chopra identified herself as Indian before claiming to be South Asian.

With due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.???????? pic.twitter.com/B7wy8gD8QB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 14, 2023

Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars movie will feature Daisy Ridley reprising her role as the main character, Rey, as she builds a new Jedi Order. The script will be written by Steven Knight, who also penned Peaky Blinders and Spencer. The untitled project was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in London last week.

Chinoy expressed her excitement about directing the new Star Wars movie on Instagram, saying that she has always been attracted to the hero's journey and the world needs more heroes. She also shared her interest in being immersed in a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master, which will be a central part of the new movie's storyline.