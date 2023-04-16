Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy comment

Priyanka Chopra, an Indian film actress, recently expressed her excitement and congratulations to Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on social media after it was announced that Chinoy will be directing a new Star Wars film.
Chinoy will make history as the first woman and person of colour to helm a Star Wars movie, set after the events of 2019's Rise of Skywalker. Chopra celebrated this historic moment and the fact that Chinoy is also South Asian.
However, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took issue with Chopra referring to Chinoy as South Asian instead of specifically identifying her as Pakistani.
Siddiqui took to Twitter to "school" Chopra on this matter, stating that Chinoy is Pakistani first, much like how Chopra identified herself as Indian before claiming to be South Asian.
With due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.???????? pic.twitter.com/B7wy8gD8QB— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 14, 2023
Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars movie will feature Daisy Ridley reprising her role as the main character, Rey, as she builds a new Jedi Order. The script will be written by Steven Knight, who also penned Peaky Blinders and Spencer. The untitled project was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in London last week.
Chinoy expressed her excitement about directing the new Star Wars movie on Instagram, saying that she has always been attracted to the hero's journey and the world needs more heroes. She also shared her interest in being immersed in a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master, which will be a central part of the new movie's storyline.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.30
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.20
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.