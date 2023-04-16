Search

Lifestyle

Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy comment

Maheen Khawaja 06:14 PM | 16 Apr, 2023
Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy comment
Source: Adnan Siddiqui / Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, an Indian film actress, recently expressed her excitement and congratulations to Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on social media after it was announced that Chinoy will be directing a new Star Wars film.

Chinoy will make history as the first woman and person of colour to helm a Star Wars movie, set after the events of 2019's Rise of Skywalker. Chopra celebrated this historic moment and the fact that Chinoy is also South Asian.

However, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took issue with Chopra referring to Chinoy as South Asian instead of specifically identifying her as Pakistani.

Siddiqui took to Twitter to "school" Chopra on this matter, stating that Chinoy is Pakistani first, much like how Chopra identified herself as Indian before claiming to be South Asian.

Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars movie will feature Daisy Ridley reprising her role as the main character, Rey, as she builds a new Jedi Order. The script will be written by Steven Knight, who also penned Peaky Blinders and Spencer. The untitled project was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in London last week.

Chinoy expressed her excitement about directing the new Star Wars movie on Instagram, saying that she has always been attracted to the hero's journey and the world needs more heroes. She also shared her interest in being immersed in a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master, which will be a central part of the new movie's storyline.

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in ‘Heads of State’

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'Bandish 2' is back with all spook and scare

12:29 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Ayesha Omar shares BTS video of her dance performance in Money Back Guarantee

07:25 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Salman Khan beefs up security after death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

04:30 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Adnan Samad and Sajal Aly shower praise on each other

05:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy becomes the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars film

01:33 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Parineeti Chopra all set to be engaged to Indian politican Raghav Chadha

01:38 AM | 7 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen ...

06:14 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 16, 2023

08:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.30 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.20 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: