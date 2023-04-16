Search

Aima Baig opens up about Netflix series offer

16 Apr, 2023
Aima Baig opens up about Netflix series offer
Aima Baig, popular Pakistani singer known for her chart-topping hits, has been in the headlines with her striking fashion sense and impeccable singing. Her ultra-glamorous looks have been turning heads in the world of glitz and glam, cementing her status as an icon.

The pop sensation recently made an appearance on Shahveer Jaffry's podcast where she shared some exciting news about her upcoming ventures, including an offer for a web series on Netflix.

Despite receiving numerous offers for movies and dramas, Aima's top priority at the moment is to establish herself as a musician and release more original music.

During the podcast, Aima opened up about her struggle with arthritis, which resulted in her declining a lead role in Mahira Khan's Barwaan Khiladi. Aima shared that she was in extreme pain and even had to rely on a wheelchair during her Punjab tour due to the medications she was taking to reduce inflammation and pain.

Despite the hardships, Baig remains focused on her music career and is excited to explore new opportunities. "I really want my original music to be out there in the world before I step into something else," she said.

With an offer for a web series on Netflix and her determination to establish herself as a musician, it's clear that the Kaif-o-Suroor crooner is a rising star to watch out for.

Additionally, Aima shared that she recorded five songs for Bollywood, including one for a movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, but they never got released due to the 2016 ban on Pakistani artists in India. Despite not having rights to the songs, Aima remains hopeful that they will be released one day.

On the work front, Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song "Washmallay".

