Arnold Schwarzenegger fills in service trench mistaking it for a pothole

Web Desk 08:55 PM | 16 Apr, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger fills in service trench mistaking it for a pothole
Arnold Schwarzenegger, the famous actor and former governor of California, made headlines recently for filling what he claimed was a "giant pothole" in his Los Angeles neighbourhood.

He posted a video of himself and a colleague using an asphalt cold patch to repair the road in the Brentwood area. 

"Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go," tweeted the Predator actor.

While a neighbour rolled down her car window and shouted her thanks, the city officials clarified that SoCal Gas will be required to repair the area once their work is completed, as is the case with similar projects impacting City streets. The Department of Public Works did not immediately respond to an email asking whether the pothole Schwarzenegger filled had been scheduled to be repaired.

However, according to a spokesperson for the City of Los Angeles, Schwarzenegger may have made a mistake.

According to Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, Brentwood residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened up potholes and cracks on roads. Ketchell did not immediately respond to an overnight request for comment about the city's statement.

Mayor Karen Bass last week announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across the city. Since Dec 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, officials said. 

