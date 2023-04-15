Gold price drops by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakista

KARACHI – Gold prices registered significant decline in the domestic market on last day of the business week, Saturday, after historic high level due to depreciation of local currency.

The price of per tola gold in domestic market decreased by Rs2,600 to close at Rs216,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,229 to settle at Rs185,185, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $31 to close at $2003 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10 grams.