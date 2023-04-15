Search

Immigration

Japan set to launch new visa track to attract professional talent: Here are the details

Web Desk 01:21 AM | 15 Apr, 2023
Japan set to launch new visa track to attract professional talent: Here are the details
Source: Photo by Kulbir

TOKYO - The Japanese government is set to announce a new, simplified system for awarding highly skilled professional visas to international workers in a bid to attract new talent.

The Immigration Services Agency said that the system would be introduced next Monday under which the government will award the visa to foreign applicants and introduce preferential treatment for those who meet certain conditions, such as having an annual income of ¥20 million ($151,000) and a master’s degree.

The system in place at the moment in Japan is points-based system and points are allocated according to categories that consider academic and employment backgrounds, as well as annual income. The change is being introduced as this system is overly complicated and Japan's competitors are swift to amend their laws to attract top talent. 

Currently, applicants with points exceeding a certain level will be granted a five-year highly skilled professional visa and can get a visa allowing an indefinite period of stay after three years. The points based system would stay in place though.

Meanwhile, highly skilled professional visas would be granted for three types of activity — advanced academic research, advanced specialized/technical activities and advanced business and management activities.

The new system will allow applicants involved with advanced academic research or advanced specialized/technical activities to secure a five-year visa if they have a master’s degree or higher and an annual income upward of ¥20 million, or an employment record of 10 years or more and an annual income upward of ¥20 million.

For those applying for advanced business and management activities, five-year visas will be awarded if they have an employment record of five years or more and an annual income of ¥40 million or more.

The biggest advantage of this visa is the fact that those who are granted five-year visas under the simplified requirements will also become eligible for a permanent visa after residing in Japan for one year, against three years for current holders.

The changes come months after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed ministries to promulgate reforms to attract highly skilled human resources to Japan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Saudi Arabia's new short-term work visa is quick route to working in kingdom

12:43 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Want to relocate to Malta? Here's how Startup Residence Scheme offers residency to Third-Country entrepreneurs

09:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

How to visit Saudi Arabia from UAE? Here's a detailed guide on visa types available

12:03 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Digitalization of Schengen Visa likely as EU launches public consultation

11:23 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

Pakistani national amongst new winners of $1million in Dubai Duty Free Draw

10:23 PM | 12 Apr, 2023

PIA's flight operations may face disruption; Here's the reason

08:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Outlanders overjoyed as PIA announces discounted tickets for Eid ul ...

01:43 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.2
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 215
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: