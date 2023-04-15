Outlanders overjoyed as PIA announces discounted tickets for Eid ul Fitr holidays

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 10 percent reduction in fares for domestic flights during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Those who intend to travel within the country on April 22 and 23 will have the opportunity to take advantage of this discount and travel to other cities with ease and economy.

The development comes after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique instructed PIA's CEO to announce the Eid-ul-Fitr package which will make it easier for outlanders to get back to their homes and celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

The announcement of discount also quashes the reports that the national flag carrier's operations could face disruptions due to non payment of salaries. Earlier, it was reported that several officers as well as pilots of the airline have not received remuneration for the month of March as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deducted dues against pending payments.

FBR's move also impacted the pilots who considered to register protest, a likely indication of which could have been disruption of flights across the country and even for international destinations if the situation aggravated; however, the issue seems to have been sorted out now, the endorsement of which is discounted tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The federal government has also issued the notification regarding the Eid holidays which will continue from Aril 21st to April 25th.

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on the evening of April 20 to gather evidence of the Shawwal crescent sighting and to announce the exact day of Eid.

On the other hand, scientific predictions indicate that Eid-ul-Fitr would most likely be celebrated on April 22, Saturday.

Eid marks the end of holy month of Ramazan in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and is celebrated across the country with religious reverence and joy.