Outlanders overjoyed as PIA announces discounted tickets for Eid ul Fitr holidays

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 10 percent reduction in fares for domestic flights during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
Those who intend to travel within the country on April 22 and 23 will have the opportunity to take advantage of this discount and travel to other cities with ease and economy.
The development comes after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique instructed PIA's CEO to announce the Eid-ul-Fitr package which will make it easier for outlanders to get back to their homes and celebrate Eid with their loved ones.
The announcement of discount also quashes the reports that the national flag carrier's operations could face disruptions due to non payment of salaries. Earlier, it was reported that several officers as well as pilots of the airline have not received remuneration for the month of March as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deducted dues against pending payments.
FBR's move also impacted the pilots who considered to register protest, a likely indication of which could have been disruption of flights across the country and even for international destinations if the situation aggravated; however, the issue seems to have been sorted out now, the endorsement of which is discounted tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr.
The federal government has also issued the notification regarding the Eid holidays which will continue from Aril 21st to April 25th.
The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on the evening of April 20 to gather evidence of the Shawwal crescent sighting and to announce the exact day of Eid.
On the other hand, scientific predictions indicate that Eid-ul-Fitr would most likely be celebrated on April 22, Saturday.
Eid marks the end of holy month of Ramazan in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and is celebrated across the country with religious reverence and joy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
