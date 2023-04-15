PAKvNZ: Pakistan bat first against New Zealand in second T20I

LAHORE – Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against New Zealand in the second T20I today on Saturday, a day after Green Shirts slammed Kiwis by 88 runs in the first game at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
After a thumping win in the first game, Men in Green aimed to advance winning momentum in rest of the games of the home series.
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam after registering several accolades in the game, said called it an honour to represent Pakistan after becoming the third player from the South Asian side to feature in 100 T20I matches.
Babar also hailed youngster Saim Ayub, who scored 47 runs in only 28 balls and added 79 crucial runs for the third wicket with Fakhar Zaman.
For the visiting side, it is an unchartered territory as they have never played a T20I in a South Asian nation. They hoped to bank on the experience of their recent tour of port city when they played two Tests and three One-Day Internationals across December and January and the data available to them about the venue, but playing in Gaddafi Stadium against a full-fledged Pakistan side was a challenging task.
Pakistan already have an upper hand as they have defeated New Zealand four times in the last five matches, the most recent one being a convincing seven-wicket win in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Sydney. That only defeat was during the tri-series in Christchurch, which Pakistan won, just before the World Cup.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan
New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain, wk), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
