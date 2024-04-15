On the auspicious day of Eidul Fitr, April 9, 2024, a distressing incident overshadowed the joy of festivities for many as Habib Bank Limited (HBL) encountered a major technical glitch, leaving numerous customers in a state of financial uncertainty.

As families prepared to celebrate and distribute Eidi, an essential tradition of Eid, HBL's banking system malfunctioned, causing ATMs to malfunction and transactions to fail. One customer, attempting to withdraw funds for holiday expenses and Eidi, found their account debited by Rs15,000 without receiving any cash from the ATM.

Upon contacting HBL's helpline, the customer discovered that the he was not alone and the bank's clients across the country were facing the same issue. Electronic fund transfers also failed, leading to deductions from sender accounts without successful transactions.

Despite efforts to seek assistance from HBL officials, the customers affected received vague responses and assurances that failed to address the underlying problem. Moreover, the issue persisted throughout the day, indicating a systemic failure rather than isolated incidents.

To exacerbate matters, refunds for the deducted amounts were not promptly reversed, contrary to standard banking procedures. This incident is not isolated, as similar complaints surface during salary disbursements, with customers experiencing failed transactions and delayed dispute resolutions.

HBL's handling of the situation highlights the need for an overhaul of its automated banking systems to ensure efficiency and customer satisfaction. Customers deserve reliable and responsive services, especially during significant events like Eid, and it's imperative for HBL to address these shortcomings promptly to regain trust and ensure seamless banking experiences.