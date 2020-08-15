Canada's Trudeau felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day
Web Desk
12:17 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
Canada's Trudeau felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day
Share

OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while felicitating the Pakistani nation on Independence Day, has said his government desires to continue to deepen bilateral relationship with Islamabad in diverse areas.

In a statement shared on his personal Twitter account, he expressed the desire for further deepening cooperation between the two countries on issues like climate change, gender equality and women’s empowerment, and trade and investment.

Justin Trudeau said the relationship between Pakistan and Canada are rooted in generations of people-to-people ties and have grown stronger since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

More From This Category
Canada's Trudeau felicitates Pakistanis on ...
12:17 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
NAB launches corruption probe against mayor of ...
10:53 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan responds to UAE-Israel peace deal
08:54 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan honours first ISI officer with gallantry ...
07:58 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Kashmiris under Indian occupation celebrate ...
07:47 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan announces Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam award ...
07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince Harry to appear in new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix
06:10 PM | 14 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr