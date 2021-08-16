Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing see-through dress

One of the Pakistan’s leading actresses Ayesha Omar received severe backlash over wearing see-through dress on Independence Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Bulbaly actress posted her Independence Day photos in white and green dress. She was seen wearing a beautiful white traditional dress paired up with a green dupatta in the pictures. Her outfit was a bit see-through and the fabric was making the green inners she was wearing underneath the dress more visible.

Soon after her pictures were shared on different social media portals it caused severe criticism by the netizens.

Ayesha has been awarded with Tamgha-e-Fakhr-e-Pakistan (Pride of Pakistan) by the Warsi International Organization. She has also shown her talent in singing by releasing her first single “Chalte Chalte” and “Khamoshi”.

She has also received the Lux Style Award for Best Album. She made her film debut with a lead role in the successful romantic-comedy Karachi Se Lahore, a supporting character in the film Yalghaar and Kaaf Kangana.