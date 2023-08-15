Search

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

07:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2023
Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices went up in domestic market on Tuesday as Pakistan rupee depreciated by 1.04 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,100 to close at Rs222,900 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs943 to settle at Rs191,101, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to settle at $1,903 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram remained unchanged as Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively. 

Pakistani rupee plunges by Rs3.62 against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.

During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.

In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.

The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

