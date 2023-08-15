Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices went up in domestic market on Tuesday as Pakistan rupee depreciated by 1.04 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,100 to close at Rs222,900 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs943 to settle at Rs191,101, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to settle at $1,903 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram remained unchanged as Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.