Search

PakistanWeather

Lahore Weather update

Web Desk 11:12 AM | 15 Aug, 2023
Lahore Weather update
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country's most populous region including the provincial capital Lahore.

Rain Update Lahore

Despite the prediction of sultry and oppressive weather in Lahore, PMD also warned of rain-wind thundershowers in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Mianwali, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

It said heavy rain may also occur at isolated places during the period.

Lahore Temperature today

On Tuesday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 34-47C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.

Winds blew at 29km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 3, which is moderate, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 88percent with visibility being around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 57 which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

PMD predicted moist currents from Arabian Sea that are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

The fresh advisory said hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in the Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Potohar Region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Isolated heavyfall also occurred in Potohar region and Kashmir during the period.

Karachi weather today update

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Karachi Weather Update Today

12:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Transgender person 'beats rickhaw driver to death' in Lahore

12:21 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Suzuki Every latest price update in Pakistan

08:18 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Weather update for Lahore

12:48 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Karachi weather today update

11:29 AM | 14 Aug, 2023

Man arrested in Lahore for 'killing, burying' American wife

10:02 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Karachi Weather Update Today

12:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 15 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar and notched slight gains during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 288.42, moving up by Rs0.07, in the inter-bank market.

Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.

The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: