Lahore Weather update

LAHORE – Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country's most populous region including the provincial capital Lahore.

Rain Update Lahore

Despite the prediction of sultry and oppressive weather in Lahore, PMD also warned of rain-wind thundershowers in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Mianwali, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

It said heavy rain may also occur at isolated places during the period.

Lahore Temperature today

On Tuesday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 34-47C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.

Winds blew at 29km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 3, which is moderate, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 88percent with visibility being around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 57 which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

PMD predicted moist currents from Arabian Sea that are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

The fresh advisory said hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in the Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Potohar Region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Isolated heavyfall also occurred in Potohar region and Kashmir during the period.