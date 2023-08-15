Lahore Weather update

LAHORE – Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the country's most populous region including the provincial capital Lahore.
Despite the prediction of sultry and oppressive weather in Lahore, PMD also warned of rain-wind thundershowers in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Mianwali, Sargodha and Faisalabad.
It said heavy rain may also occur at isolated places during the period.
On Tuesday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 34-47C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.
Winds blew at 29km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 3, which is moderate, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 88percent with visibility being around 5km.
Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 57 which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
PMD predicted moist currents from Arabian Sea that are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.
The fresh advisory said hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in the Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24-Hour Weather
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Potohar Region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Isolated heavyfall also occurred in Potohar region and Kashmir during the period.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar and notched slight gains during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 288.42, moving up by Rs0.07, in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
