Transgender person 'beats rickhaw driver to death' in Lahore

LAHORE – A transgender person allegedly beat a rickshaw driver to death in Lahore's Wahdat Colony area on Monday.

Iqbal Town Police have arrested transgender person Adnan for allegedly beating rickshaw driver Ghulam Shabbir to death.

Police say the rickshaw driver had stopped the transgender person from begging money from some women sitting in his rickshaw. The transgender person reportedly got infuriated at rickshaw driver's intervention and allegedly hit him physically.

As the news of rickshaw driver's death allegedly at the hands of the transgender person spread, rickshaw drivers converged on Wahdat Road in big numbers and blocked the road. However, police were successful later in having the road cleared from the protesting rickshaw drivers.