Nawaz Sharif spotted at London’s pizza shop in new viral photo

LAHORE – Another picture of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, this time allegedly at a pizza shop in London, surfaced online.

The viral picture shows the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, who is London since November 2019 for his treatment, was allegedly enjoying pizza at a restaurant.

A word “Pizza” can be seen written on the wall in the background of Nawaz Sharif’s photo.

The latest photo has sparked frenzy on social media with most of the users criticizing the politician.

This is not the first time the PML-N supreme leader got spotted at a restaurant in London.

Previously, he was spotting in a restaurant with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza.

In another photo surfaced in May, he was spotted enjoying tea with members of his family outside his son’s office near Hyde Park in London.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted one-time permission to Nawaz Sharif in November last year to go to Britain for four weeks for his treatment.

He approached the Punjab government in December 2019 seeking extension in his stay but the provincial authorities denied it, doubting the medical reports of the former premier.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared Nawaz Sharif a “proclaimed offender” for not surrendering before the court of law.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the ruling while hearing petitions by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentences in the Al Azizia and Avenfield cases.