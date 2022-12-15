Is this the viral dance girl smoking a joint?
KARACHI – Pakistan’s internet sensation Ayesha Mano, whose dance performance shot her to fame overnight, continues to remain in the spotlight.

In a viral video, a girl, who appears to be TikToker Ayesha, can be seen exhaling clouds of marijuana smoke as she films herself sitting on a couch.

Donning a light-coloured top, the girl first lits the blunt as she smokes like an avid smoker, passing a stoner’s vibe on Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.

The clip is all over social platforms, however, it was not shared by Ayesha’s official Instagram.

As few people in the Islamic country are surprisingly open to using cannabis, with the black hash made from marijuana grown in tribal areas, a majority of social media users slammed the girl who shared an uncanny resemblance with the dancing sensation.

The TikTok girl lately started doing commercial projects as top brands used her face to get famous. 

