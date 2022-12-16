PTI to move Supreme Court against Sharifs' acquittal ‘through Gen Bajwa’ in graft cases

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to move the country’s top court against the acquittal of Sharif family members in corruption cases, a day after Imran Khan accused ex-army chief Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa "for giving ‘NRO-II’ to the corrupt political elite."

PTI key leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that they are going to the Supreme Court against the acquittal of sitting prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members in graft cases.

Chaudhry said the apex court has taken a suo motu notice and they want to join the case to reveal how ruling alliance members were acquitted in a money laundering case.

Earlier this year, a special court acquitted the premier and his son of corruption and money laundering charges filed during Imran Khan’s tenure.

In Thursday’s presser, the PTI leader requested court to conduct proceedings against these cases with same approach as it heard cases against party chief Imran Khan.

On Wednesday, former PM Imran Khan had slammed Gen (r) Bajwa for giving amnesty to Sharif family members. The outspoken politician, who is facing a flurry of cases since his removal from the premiership, alleged that what the former military commander did to Pakistan was what no enemy could do to us.

Khan also lamented giving an extension to former Gen (r) Bajwa in 2019 as he accused former COAS of playing ‘double game’.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says it is PTI chief Imran Khan who owes Gen (r) Bajwa big time.