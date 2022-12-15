Several injured in clashes along Pakistan-Afghan border: reports
02:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Share
Several were wounded in an armed clash between the Pakistani military and Taliban forces near the Chaman border area between the two sides.
Reports in the media suggest that clashes erupted between border forces at the Chaman-Spin Boldak border, the second time in a week as Taliban fighters opened fire on Pakistani civilians.
Amid the recent skirmishes, officials declared an emergency in state-run hospitals to provide medical aid to injured civilians.
More to follow…
Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2022
08:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 202208:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
-
- Several injured in clashes along Pakistan-Afghan border: reports02:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
- U Microfinance Bank Islamic Banking receives international ...01:31 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Imran Abbas remembers late parents in heartbreaking post11:49 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
-
- Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs who made it to Hello ...11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022