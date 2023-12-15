COAS Munir, Blinken discuss regional security, defence cooperation 

Pakistan Army Staff Gen Asim Munir held significant discussions with key US officials during his visit to Washington on Thursday. The talks revolved around pivotal issues such as regional security, defence cooperation, and bilateral relations between the two nations.
Gen Munir’s meetings included discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Acting Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, and Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer at the US Department of State.
Highlighting Pakistan’s importance as a strategic partner, a US State Department spokesperson expressed eagerness to continue collaborative efforts on regional security and defence cooperation.
The discussions encompassed a wide spectrum of bilateral relations and regional scenarios. Earlier meetings with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin focused on recent regional security developments and potential avenues for bilateral defence collaboration.
When questioned about the possibility of drone strikes against terrorists in Pakistan during these meetings, a US State Department spokesperson refrained from specific comments, emphasizing a broader intent to partner with Pakistan on regional security and defence initiatives.
Meanwhile, Washington-based Foreign Policy magazine observed that Gen Munir’s visit comes at a time of evolving US-Pakistan relations, highlighting a search for new foundations post the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The report noted Gen Munir’s emphasis on warm officer-to-officer ties, stemming from historical educational and training exchanges between the US and Pakistan.
The magazine speculated that Gen Munir’s visit aimed to forge stronger ties with Washington, driven by Pakistan’s economic interests, given the US’s significance as Pakistan’s primary export destination and a key aid contributor.
Discussions during Gen Munir’s visit were expected to cover shared security concerns, particularly the resurgence of militancy in Pakistan and the evolving threat landscape in Afghanistan. The report underscored potential areas of collaboration despite differing priorities, suggesting possible alignment on non-security issues like humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Dec-2023/army-chief-asim-munir-discusses-security-military-ties-with-us-defense-secy-lloyd-austin
Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.92
|762.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.33
|36.68
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.86
|929.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.8
|175.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.93
|326.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.
On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,424
